Alaina Scott, Eminem’s daughter, gets engaged in a romantic rooftop proposal.

Alaina Scott, Eminem’s daughter, is engaged in a romantic rooftop proposal.

Alaina Scott, Eminem’s 28-year-old daughter, shared several photos from her beautiful rooftop proposal on Instagram.

“Yes, a hundred times over, this moment. this life.”

Alaina captioned photos of her fiancé, Matt Moeller, down on one knee on the rooftop of The Monarch Club in Detroit, Michigan, with the words “I LOVE YOU.”

Alaina wore a grey sweater and black pants with grey ankle boots and a black headband for the romantic moment.

Her man was dressed casually in a flannel shirt and jeans.

Alaina wore an emerald cut diamond ring with a yellow gold band to show off her new bling.

She wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Everything I wanted and more @brilliantearth,” tagging the ethical jewelry company.

Alaina shared a sweet post in July to commemorate the couple’s seven years together.

“While my love for you has grown in some ways over the last 7 years,” she wrote at the time, “one thing has remained the same – you are my favorite person.”

“You’re my best friend, the best fur dad, and the best partner I’ve ever had.”

Thank you for your unwavering devotion to me.

“Congratulations on your anniversary, ILY”

Alaina is Eminem’s biological niece and adopted daughter.

Dawn Scott, the late twin sister of Eminem’s ex-wife, Kimberly Scott, is her biological mother.

In a 2004 Rolling Stone profile, the 49-year-old rapper talked about raising his niece as if she were his own.

He said of Alaina, “My niece has been a part of my life since she was born.”

“Me and Kim had her pretty much under our control; she’d live with us wherever we went.”

In several of his songs, Eminem refers to Alaina as “Lainey.”

“And Daddy’s still here, Laney I’m talking to you too, Daddy’s still here,” he raps in his song “Mockingbird” from 2004.

Yeah, it has a ring to it, doesn’t it?” I like the sound of that.

