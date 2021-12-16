Alaina Scott, Eminem’s daughter, has announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend.

Alaina Scott, Eminem’s daughter, has proposed to her long-time boyfriend.

Eminem is about to become a father-in-law! Alaina Scott, Eminem’s daughter, announced on Monday that she and her longtime boyfriend, Matt Moeller, are engaged.

Scott, who was adopted by Eminem in 2002, announced the happy news on Instagram, along with a gallery of photos from the romantic proposal, including a photo of her engagement ring.

“This moment. this life… yes a hundred times over,” Scott wrote on Instagram, sharing the news with her followers.

In the accompanying series of photos, Moeller can be seen on the rooftop of The Monarch Club in Detroit, Michigan, dropping to one knee and proposing to Scott, who is all smiles.

A second photo shows Scott and Moeller kissing shortly after the proposal.

Scott’s ring, an emerald cut diamond ring with a yellow gold band, was featured in the final image, which she later revealed was from Brilliant Earth on her Instagram Story.

The happy couple has been linked for years, despite the fact that details of their relationship are unknown.

Scott and Moeller got engaged after celebrating their seventh dating anniversary.

Scott wrote a sweet Instagram message to her now-fiancé, which she shared alongside a loving photo of herself and Moeller sharing an embrace, to commemorate the occasion in July.

“While my feelings for you have grown over the last seven years, one thing has remained constant: you are my favorite person,” she wrote.

“You’re my best friend, the best fur dad, and the best partner I’ve ever had.”

Thank you for your unwavering devotion to me.

ILY, ILY, ILY, ILY, ILY, ILY, I

Eminem’s adopted daughter is Alaina.

Dawn Scott, Eminem’s biological mother, is Kim Scott’s sister.

Dawn died in 2016 as a result of a suspected drug overdose.

Eminem adopted Alaina in 2004 and later told Rolling Stone about his relationship with her, saying, “My niece has been a part of my life since she was born.”

In the same year, the rapper named-dropped Alaina in his hit “Mockingbirg,” in which he raps, “And Daddy’s still here, Lainie I’m talking to you too, Daddy’s still here.”

Yes, it has a ring to it, doesn’t it?” I like the sound of that.

