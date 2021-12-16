Alaina Scott, Eminem’s daughter, is married.

Alaina Scott, Eminem’s adopted daughter, has announced her engagement to her boyfriend.

Will Alaina Scott, who is newly engaged, please take a seat?

On Monday, December 2nd,

The 28-year-old daughter of rapper Eminem has announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend Matt Moeller.

She captioned a few Instagram photos of the couple with, “This moment, this life,” and added, “Yes a hundred times over.”

Matt was photographed on bended knee at The Monarch Club in Detroit during a rooftop proposal.

Alaina’s stunning ring, which appears to be an emerald cut diamond with a gold band setting, was featured prominently in another photo.

After the couple celebrated seven years of dating, Alaina gave Matt a sweet shout-out earlier this year.

“While my love for you has grown over the last 7 years, one thing has remained constant – you are my favorite person,” she captioned a photo of the two on Instagram in July.

“You are my best friend, fur dad, and partner.

Thank you for your unfailing love for me.

“Congratulations on your anniversary, ILY”

Eminem’s biological niece is Alaina.

Dawn Scott, her mother, is the musician’s ex-wife Kim Mathers’ sister.

Eminem adopted Alaina in the early aughts and spoke about his fatherly duties with Rolling Stone in 2004. Dawn died in 2016 of a suspected overdose, according to People.

As many fans are aware, the 15-time Grammy winner is also the father of Hallie Jade, a 25-year-old daughter with his ex-wife.

He told the outlet at the time, “I have full custody of my niece and joint custody of [my daughter]Hailie.”

“I’ve always been there for Hailie, and she’s been a part of my life since she was born.”

Kim and I had her pretty much to ourselves; she’d live with us wherever we went.”

In his song “Mockingbird,” released the same year, the musician openly rapped about his family, describing Alaina and Hallie as “almost sisters now.”

