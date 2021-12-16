Alan Bennett’s revival of Habeas Corpus at the Menier Chocolate Factory is two hours of unfunny breast jokes.

The Alan Bennett revival, Habeas Corpus, at the Menier Chocolate Factory, is two hours of unfunny breast jokes.

Even Patrick Marber can’t help but rise to the occasion in this farce by Leeds’s finest.

In these bleak times, we could all use a good laugh.

Unfortunately, this dreadfully unfunny evening will not solve Covid’s Christmas woes.

The 1973 play by Alan Bennett is described as a “filthy farce from a less enlightened age,” but that’s no excuse for two hours of jokes about big breasts.

If that’s not funny enough, there’s always a running “joke” about a patient about to commit suicide.

Some plays age gracefully, while others age intriguingly, and still others age inexorably.

Bennett’s name, which is usually untouchable in the theatre, isn’t enough to save this heinous sham.

Three years ago, director Patrick Marber, whose name implies quality, had a huge success at the Menier with his sparkling revival of Tom Stoppard’s early work, Travesties.

When Dr Wicksteed (Jasper Britton) takes the stage and tells us that his hobbies include “our friends, the ladies,” all hopes of a repeat triumph vanish.

And so it begins, implying that it will continue.

I could go on forever.

Bennett’s stated goal with Habeas Corpus was to write a farce without all of the “paraphernalia of farce – hiding places, multiple exits, and umpteen doors.”

However, not every tradition has died, as there is still a vicar – sexually frustrated Canon Throbbing, fnar fnar – and trousers go missing on a regular basis.

This is a self-aware piece of work in which characters address the audience in an arch way.

Except for a black coffin in the middle of the stage, the set is completely devoid of props.

A brief lie-down in it would be a welcome relief as the action drags onwards.

Let’s do a breast examination.

Muriel Wicksteed, Dr Wicksteed’s wife, has large breasts, but her husband isn’t interested because she’s too old.

Constance (Kirsty Besterman), his unmarried sister, is resolutely flat-chested and, as a result, has ordered a fake pair.

Felicity Rumpers (Katie Bernstein), a lovely young woman, has everything just right for the good doctor.

During a WW2 blackout, Felicity’s mother, Lady Rumpers (Caroline Langrishe), was assaulted by a lewd doctor.

Defiantly, the only female character.

