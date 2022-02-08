Alan Ritchson, star of ‘Reacher,’ reacts to the show’s renewal: ‘I’m simply speechless.’

Nothing will be able to stop Jack Reacher from completing his mission.

Season 2 of Jack Reacher is coming to Prime Video.

The news of the renewal came just three days after the premiere of the action-thriller’s first season on Feb.

Alan Ritchson, who plays the larger-than-life former military police officer, is overjoyed by the news.

Alan Ritchson teases that ‘Reacher’ Season 2 will be based on another ‘Jack Reacher’ novel.

Ritchson plays Jack Reacher, a fictional character created by Lee Child and previously played by Tom Cruise.

According to the streaming service, it quickly became one of Prime Video’s most-watched series of all time.

Because of the positive response, Amazon quickly ordered a second season of the show.

“We can’t wait to bring fans a second season of their new favorite show,” Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke said in a statement.

Ritchson, a Titans alum, reacted to the news that Reacher Season 2 was in the works in February.

“Whoaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa!!! This is incredible! Unlike Reacher

“You’ve made (hashtag)ReacheronPrime one of @primevideo’s most-watched shows EVER in just our first weekend! That’s insane!”

Child, on the other hand, was ecstatic with the show’s reception and eager to begin work on a second season.

“Working with Amazon Studios on Season One of Reacher was a total delight – they had our backs every step of the way, and it shows in every line and frame,” the author said in a statement.

“As a result, I’m ecstatic that we’ll be working together again for season two.”

This is wonderful news, and I’m looking forward to getting started.

“Jack Reacher is in excellent hands.”

There’s no word yet on when Reacher Season 2 will air.

However, the show already has a devoted following eagerly anticipating new episodes.

On Ritchson’s Instagram post, one person wrote, “By far my favorite show.”

“I’m thrilled it was renewed for a second season (and I hope they finish the series!).”

Another fan tweeted, “Been turning on so many people to Season 1.”

“Jazzed for Season 2” is a sequel to “Jazzed for Season 1.”

Others joked about a Reacher/… cross-over.

