Alan Ritchson teases that Season 2 of “Reacher” will be based on another “Jack Reacher” novel.

Reacher has only recently arrived in town, and fans of the Amazon Prime Video series are already anticipating what action-packed thrills he will bring next.

Fortunately, Alan Ritchson teased new stories for Reacher Season 2 and gave some hints about the show’s future.

The entire eight-episode first season of Reacher was released on Amazon Prime Video in February.

The finale also hinted that there will be more of Jack Reacher’s story in the future.

Reacher Season 2 will be released just three days after the premiere, according to the studio.

The show is now one of the top five most-watched series on Prime Video, according to the company.

Jennifer Salke, the head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement, ”

“Lee Child’s creation of one of entertainment’s most well-known heroes, [showrunner]Nick Santora’s original approach to storytelling, Alan’s brilliant embodiment of the character, and the dedication of the talented people who worked tirelessly in front of and behind the camera to make such an undeniably binge-worthy series are all testaments to Reacher’s phenomenal debut.”

Reacher is one of Prime Video’s most successful series debuts, and we can’t wait to give fans a second season of their new favorite show.”

Within the first few days of its release, Reacher received an 85 percent critics score and a 93 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

So, for the time being, there’s a good chance Amazon will renew it for a second season.

Reacher is based on Lee Child’s Jack Reacher novel Killing Floor, which was published in 1997.

The author has written 26 Jack Reacher novels, with the 27th, No Plan B, set to be released in October 2022.

The showrunners have already plotted out future seasons, according to Ritchson, who plays the titular hero on Amazon Prime Video.

And they’re each going to read a new Jack Reacher novel.

He told Collider, “I’m not sure how much I can say.”

“I’m going to say that we’re going to do one book per season.”

That’s a fantastic way of going about it.

I can see how exciting it would be as a film, but the slow burn is what I love about the books.”

The actor stressed the importance of pacing and tone in Reacher’s investigations.

And it’s for this reason that he’s looking forward to the show tackling one book per season.

“It’s the way he walks down the street…”

