Alan Titchmarsh, the gardening guru, explains why you should never declutter your small garden and how to make it bigger.

Alan Titchmarsh, a gardening guru, explains why you should never declutter your small garden and how to make it bigger.

If you have a garden, no matter how small, you will most likely want to know how to make the most of it.

However, knowing what to do can be difficult, which is where gardening expert Alan Titchmarsh comes in.

He previously addressed this subject on his show Love Your Garden, where he offered some surprising advice.

According to Alan, clutter is exactly what you need in a small space because removing it makes it appear even smaller.

“When the curtain rises at the theatre, you see the backdrop and side wings, which fools you into thinking it’s much grander because it interrupts the view,” he explained.

“That’s how they create depth on stage, and you can use the same trickery – illusion – in the garden.”

He demonstrated a tiny garden and explained that leaving it uncluttered would be problematic because it would reveal its true size… small.

“If we bring the sides of the garden in a little, then the one beyond it, and then the one beyond that,” he explained, “you’re forced to look around things to see to the very end.”

“We create the illusion of depth and width, and the garden becomes much more theatrical and exciting.”

Using raised planting beds on either side of a path is one of the star’s suggestions.

Chunky timber was also brought out, which served the dual purpose of creating space and providing a place to sit and enjoy it.

The team had to ‘greenify’ the garden’s outskirts in order to create Alan’s ‘oasis in the city.’

Using climbing plants that grow upwards, such as jasmine, which also has a pleasant fragrance, is a great way to do this.

They also take up very little valuable floor space because they can grow flat against the walls.

