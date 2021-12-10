‘Alan Wake 2’ teases a ‘Pretty Scary Experience,’ says Remedy Entertainment.

‘Alan Wake 2’ teases a ‘Pretty Scary Experience,’ according to Remedy Entertainment.

It’s happened before… Remedy Entertainment has announced a new Alan Wake adventure.

It’s even scarier this time around.

Sam Lake, the creator of Alan Wake, debuted a mysterious and terrifying video game reveal trailer at The Game Awards 2021, revealing a tentative release date of 2023.

Here’s what we know so far about Alan Wake 2.

A forest surrounded by caution tape, as well as a rainy day in the streets of a small town, were shown in the brief cinematic trailer, which can be seen below.

The protagonist, the titular Alan Wake, was slowly zoomed in on as he held a flashlight high in the air.

The screen suddenly went black, and a zombie-like version of Alan jumped out.

His voiceover stated, “We all come to a story with hopes and expectations, looking for an answer.”

“Sometimes it’s better to live with that hope even if you never find the story.”

This isn’t the story you’re looking for… this story will devour you.

This is a monster of a story.

And monsters come in a variety of shapes and sizes.”

Unfortunately, there were no hints in the trailer as to what the story would entail.

That final jump scare, on the other hand, could be the first of many.

Lake explained after the trailer that Alan Wake 2 will be Remedy Entertainment’s first foray into the survival horror genre.

Although the first Alan Wake had survival horror elements, it was still classified as an adventure game.

Lake teased a “pretty scary experience,” implying that Remedy intends to fully embrace the horror genre.

“It’s no secret that we’ve been pursuing a chance to revisit Alan Wake’s story for years.

All of our hard work has finally paid off.

The stars have finally aligned in my favor.

“Alan Wake 2 is our first ever survival horror game, a genre that allows us to dive deeper than ever before into building an intense atmosphere and a twisted, layered, psychological story,” Lake said in a press release. “We know the community is as passionate as we are about seeing Alan Wake’s next chapter unfold.”

Lake said during the show that Remedy Entertainment would “go dark” for a while to work on the game.

He did say, however, that the studio hopes to have more to share by the summer of 2022.

Alan Wake 2 is scheduled to be released in 2023.

The plot of this tale…

