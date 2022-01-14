Alana Paolucci Says ‘Pressure’ Played a Role in Her Split From Charlie Lynch on ‘Love Island USA’

Alana Paolucci and Charlie Lynch, finalists on Love Island USA Season 3, were rumored to be dating after the show.

With interviews he gave shortly after the season, he quickly changed people’s minds.

Alana admitted “too much pressure” played a role in their breakup a few months after the show ended.

Charlie Lynch first appeared at Casa Amor about halfway through.

He was immediately smitten by Cashay Proudfoot and pursued her.

Cinco Holland Jr., who had moved on to Trina Njoroge, had lingering feelings for her.

Cash eventually worked through her complex emotions and wanted to continue with “Prince Charlie,” but he admitted he no longer felt the same way.

Alana Paolucci and Charlie Lynch Split One Month After ‘Love Island’ Season 3 Finale

Alana Paolucci arrived on Day 26 and grabbed Charlie’s attention right away.

He found himself pulling away from Cash and in her direction as the two formed a bond.

After a few days of battling his emotions, Charlie surprised the villa by dumping the fan favorite and replacing her with Alana.

The couple appeared to have genuine feelings for each other, regardless of how they met, and their families expressed their approval when they called in near the season’s end.

They came in fourth place primarily because fans were able to watch other relationships develop while the newer couple didn’t get much screen time.

Following the show’s conclusion, Charlie spoke with Pop Culture and admitted that he had considered what would have happened if he had chosen Cash over Alana.

Alana has been a thrill-a since the moment she walked into the Villa.

Whether she’s chatting with a friend or dropping it low, her energy glows like the stuffed alien in her bed.

The two announced their separation a month after leaving the island.

Because of his alleged habit of frequently partying, she allegedly ended things for good.

Charlie also appeared to admit that he missed Cashay and that he wanted to learn more about their relationship.

On her Instagram story four months after the split, Alana explained that the relationship didn’t work out because it became “too messy.”

She also acknowledged that “too much pressure” was a factor.

Jeremy Hershberg and Bailey Marshall, who finished third and fourth, were the first to split up.

