Alaska reveals how she met her ex-boyfriend Sharon Needles on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 2’

Alaska reveals how she met ex-boyfriend Sharon Needles on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 2’

Alaska, a RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant, recently revealed how she met Sharon Needles, her now ex-boyfriend and fellow drag queen.

After both queens competed on RuPaul’s Drag Race, their relationship became very public to the show’s viewers.

Alaska and Sharon, on the other hand, had a tumultuous breakup.

When they first met, this is how the night unfolded.

Sharon was introduced to the public for the first time during season 4 of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Her unconventional demeanor and drag style were novel for a television show that had never seen anything like it before.

Sharon eventually won her season, and her celebrity skyrocketed.

Alaska was mentioned on the show, but the rest of the world wouldn’t meet her until season 5.

Alaska also brought to RuPaul’s Drag Race something truly unique.

She didn’t want to be in Sharon’s shadow as her boyfriend because she aspired to be famous and successful in her own right.

Alaska made it to the finals, but was defeated by Jinkx Monsoon, a fellow contestant.

Alaska’s memoir, My Name’s Yours, What’s Alaska?, delves into some of the most personal and dark aspects of her relationship with Sharon.

When they first met, the season 5 drag queen shared her story.

Given that Alaska’s drag queen had no job prospects at the time, her mother flew her to Pittsburg to spend time with her family around Christmas.

She chose to go to the Blue Moon Bar, a dive bar where Veruca la’Piranha was performing.

Alaska met Sharon while performing “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

Alaska wrote, “Sharon was dressed in a tight vintage T-shirt covered in cat hair, painted-on jeans, and Converse All Stars.”

“With one hand, she held a PBR, and with the other, she smoked a Pall Mall.”

Sharon was a familiar face to Alaska, who knew her as the anarchist Nix N Kutts.

For the rest of the night, the two exchanged words.

Alaska was both offended and amused when Sharon explained how she came up with her drag name.

“That’s how AIDS spreads among straight people,” Sharon explained.

Sharon stated to Alaska that she was unconcerned about how others saw her.

“Drag queens should only offend women,” Sharon said.

“Drag is the most misogynist art form of all time,” Alaska said, but the two were on the same page…

