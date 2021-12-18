Alaska Steals From RuPaul in Her Season 5 Perfume Commercial

Alaska Stole From RuPaul in Her Season 5 Perfume Commercial on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

The challenges on RuPaul’s Drag Race require drag queens to demonstrate their personalities and talents to the best of their abilities through a series of tests.

Although the earlier seasons followed a more predictable format, the most recent seasons include various twists and turns to keep it fresh.

Alaska, a Season 5 contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race, admitted to stealing from RuPaul herself in the perfume challenge.

The challenge for RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 5 Episode 8 is “Scent of a Drag Queen,” in which the queens must create a commercial for a signature fragrance inspired by their drag brand.

RuPaul’s Drag Race has continued to use this type of challenge in more recent episodes.

Each queen walks the runway after filming their perfume commercial.

Guest judges include Aubrey O’Day and Joan Van Ark, and the category is “company spokeswoman.”

The perfume challenge was Alaska’s first win of the season.

Jinkx Monsoon and Detox came in first and second, respectively, and received positive feedback from the judges.

With a list of judge critiques, Roxxxy Andrews and Coco Montrese received low placements.

Meanwhile, Alyssa Edwards and Ivy Winters were eliminated in the bottom two and were forced to lip-sync to Gwen Guthrie’s “Ain’t Nothin’ Going On But the Rent” for the rest of their lives.

Ivy was ejected from the competition after Alyssa won the lip-sync.

Alaska wrote a memoir titled My Name’s Yours, What’s Alaska?: A Memoir about her experience on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 5.

Her memoir recounts her personal journey and experiences on the hit show.

Alaska recalled winning the “Scent of a Drag Queen” challenge, her perfume commercial, and RuPaul congratulating her on her victory.

Alaska wrote, “I have a tendency to flat-out steal lines from other people on occasion.”

“In the case of my perfume commercial, I took it straight from RuPaul.

“Are you ready for me?” said RuPaul during the Red Hot era.

That could be why she was so enthusiastic about my commercial.”

Season 5 of RuPaul’s Drag Race is widely regarded as one of the show’s best seasons.

Alaska, Jinkx, and Roxxxy were the final three contenders.

Detox came close to making it to the finale, but Jinkx eliminated her in episode 11 with a lip-sync.

Many fans thought the final was a nail-biter, but Jinkx came out on top.

