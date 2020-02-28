Alayah Might Have Caught Victoria P. In a Lie in The Bachelor: Women Tell All Sneak Peek

The “how well do the pageant girls really know each other?” drama continues on Women Tell All.

The Bachelor‘s most confusing drama of the season came from Alayah and Victoria P., when Victoria claimed she didn’t really know Alayah at all, and Alayah claimed they were pretty good friends who even went to Vegas together once. Peter tried to get some clarity on the situation, but it was never really cleared up, which is exactly what Women Tell All is for.

E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at their confrontation, in which Alayah reveals just how deep this alleged friendship goes

“One of the things that we had said to each other before coming into this is hey, you have full permission to check me before I wreck myself. You have permission to tell me,” Alayah says, frustrated that the first time she heard there were complaints about her was from Peter, and not her friend.

“I take full responsibility for not doing that,” Victoria says. “I think that what many of us saw is kind of what I saw, and I’m not perfect, and I am 100 percent human.”

“You were crying that you weren’t going to do the show without me a week before we got to casting, and then night one before I get there, you pull Kelsey into the bathroom to tell her that you have worries about me. Like, excuse you!”

Can you hear that? The waves, the clinking ice, the quiet sobs? It’s the distant call of Bachelor in Paradise, beckoning Victoria P. and Alayah into its tender, sandy embrace this summer.

The Bachelor: The Women Tell All airs on Monday at 8 p.m., and the two-night finale airs the next week on ABC.