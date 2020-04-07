Albacete’s Asprona bullfight suspended

The Association for the Care of People with Intellectual or Developmental Disabilities and their Families in Albacete (Asprona) has announced the suspension of the charity bullfight that it was going to celebrate in the bullfighting arena of the capital on Sunday June 7 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the current health emergency situation.

The group explained this Tuesday in a press release that it makes the decision regarding “the current situation of the health crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the state of alarm in which we find ourselves.”

The association had announced in early March the poster of this bullfight to benefit Asprona, which turns half a century old, in which the right-handers Enrique Ponce, Miguel Ángel Perera and Sebastián Castella were going to participate with cattle from the ‘Las Ramblas’ livestock farm, Albacete Daniel Ruiz.

Asprona thanked bullfighters and ranchers for the good disposition and facilities that “they have always shown towards us and their concern for the current situation”.

And, to conclude, he recalled that “the ultimate goal of this charity run, in addition to the enthusiasm with which Asprona users celebrate their day, is the achievement of the maximum economic benefit to continue with projects and programs of insertion and support, and continue to provide quality services for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities throughout the province. ” .