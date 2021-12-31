Albert Omstead was a character on Cobra Kai who played the role of Albert Omstead.

On Cobra Kai, who was Albert Omstead?

On New Year’s Eve, the fourth season of the karate television show Cobra Kai was released on Netflix.

Ralph Macchio, a show regular, and a number of other cast members returned for the fourth season of the show on December 31, 2021.

Albert Omstead’s name appears several times during the end credits sequence.

On the set of Cobra Kai, Omstead did not play a role; instead, he worked in the show’s Camera and Electrical Departments.

After a freak accident in his home on July 19, 2021, he passed away.

Omstead’s family set up a GoFundMe page for him after he died in July.

Albert Omstead’s death came as a complete surprise to his family, according to his relatives.

Omstead was killed when a retaining wall collapsed on him while he was standing near it in his own home on July 19, 2021.

“Instantaneously, the entire thing just collapsed on top of him,” his brother-in-law, Scott Wachtel, told news outlet 11 Alive.

“The garage door was closed, and a van was parked right here (in front of the garage), so he couldn’t run this way (towards garage), and he couldn’t run this way (away from garage) because the rest of the wall was collapsing over here, so he had nowhere to go,” he continued.

Albert Omstead had one biological child and four stepchildren.

“He supported their needs and put their needs first, whether it be emotionally, financially, everything,” Omstead’s brother-in-law told 11 Alive.

“Our world would be an entirely different place right now if he had gone out there five minutes earlier or five minutes later,” Wachtel continued.

Albert Omstead was honored in the seventh episode of Cobra Kai’s fourth season, which was dedicated to him.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.