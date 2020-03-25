Albert Uderzo, designer of Asterix, is dead

Albert Uderzo, co-creator of Asterix, with René Goscinny, has just died at the age of 92, announced his family.

“Albert Uderzo died in his sleep at his home in Neuilly from a heart attack unrelated to the coronavirus. He had been very tired for several weeks,” said his son-in-law Bernard de Choisy to AFP.

Born in the Marne in 1937 into a family of Italian immigrants, Albert Uderzo had discovered comics by reading Mickey Mouse in The Little Parisian. Self-taught, Uderzo developed an exceptional visual memory and faculty of observation at a very young age., and started out as a designer during the war with the Société Parisienne d’Edition, which notably published Bibi Fricotin.

From Oumpah-Pah to Asterix

It was in 1951 that he met the most important meeting of his professional life, that of René Goscinny, passionate like him by Walt Disney, Laurel and Hardy and comics. It’s a love at first sight. “It was a kind of mutual love at first sight. We talked about the hours. We decided to work together,” he explained to the World in 2003.

Together, they first give birth to Adventures of Oumpah-Pah on Red skin, a series already riddled with anachronisms, and the characters of Jehan Pistolet, the corsair, Luc Junior, reporter. They also cover together the comic series Benjamin and Benjamine, hectic adventures of two children.

Asterix the Gaul was born in 1959 and appears in the first issue of the magazine Pilot. The success is immediate. In 1961, Asterix the Gaul was published, the first part of the adventures of the fierce little Gaul with a winged helmet.

“We were like ass and shirt, we couldn’t do without each other”, he confided to Parisian in 2018, explaining that the success of Asterix had in no way altered this great relationship.