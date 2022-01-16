Aldi and Morrisons are holding massive baby events with discounts on pushchairs, bottles, nappies, formula, and other items.

Huge baby events are being held by Aldi and Morrisons, with discounts on pushchairs, bottles, nappies, formula, and more.

Parents can save money on the things they need every day.

Two supermarkets are holding Baby Events to help parents save money on necessities.

Aldi, the low-cost supermarket, is holding its annual Baby and Toddler Event this month.

Shoppers will be able to take advantage of Specialbuys that are only available for a limited time.

The Multiride Stroller (£139.99) is available at the supermarket.

It has a fully reclining backrest and is adjustable in four different positions, making it suitable for all daytime strolls from birth to four years old.

The Pocket Snack Chair (£17.99) is also available.

The lightweight and portable booster seat attaches to chairs with safety straps and has an adjustable and removable tray, making it ideal for young children who are just beginning to explore food.

Wipes and nappies, among other necessities, are available.

Mamia Extra Sensitive Baby Wipes (£5.29, box of 9) and Mamia Dry Fast Newborn Nappies (99p, pack of 22) are available.

During the months of January and February, Aldi is holding a Baby Event.

A baby event has also been launched by rival supermarket Morrisons.

From now until Sunday, February 6, parents can save up to 50% on essentials from leading brands.

Pampers New Baby Nappies are now £5, and the brand’s Sensitive Wipes are available in a large multi-box for £7, down from £10.

There are 12 packets in total, each with 52 wipes.

In addition, for the same price, you can get a multi-box of Huggies baby wipes.

There are the same number of packs in these as there are in Pampers.

Nuna, a designer baby brand, is also offering some discounts.

Serena Williams, Jessica Alba, the Kardashians, and Beyonce and Jay Z have all been photographed using the luxury brand’s strollers and baby carriers.

As part of its January sales, Mamas and Papas has reduced some of the brand’s items, including the Cavia car set, which has been reduced from £325 to £275, saving you £50.

The car seat allows children to ride with a harness at first and then as a belt-positioning booster at a later time.

Strollers, such as the Grow 4 Piece Pushchair Bundle Including Carrycot, Pipa, can be purchased for up to £200 less.

