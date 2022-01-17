Aldi confirms the latest Super 6 products, including price cuts on fresh meat.

Aldi has confirmed the latest Super 6 products, which include cost-cutting deals on fresh meat.

Every two weeks, Aldi selects six of its best-selling items to offer to customers at super-low prices, with no additional cost to the supplier.

The chain works with suppliers all year to offer quality products at unbeatable prices, sourcing its entire core range of fresh meat in the UK.

Aldi’s Super 6 deals are available in-store or through Click and Collect, which is now available in over 200 locations across the country, allowing thousands of shoppers to shop online.

Customers who want to use the service can go to groceries.aldi.co.uk to schedule a pick-up time at one of the participating stores.

The Super 6 deals at the supermarket change throughout the month, with more fresh meat specials and price reductions on fruit, vegetables, and fish.

With over 920 stores and around 38,000 employees, Aldi is the UK’s fifth largest supermarket.

Its exclusive brands attract hundreds of thousands of new customers each year, and it passes on low operating costs to customers in the form of low prices.

As it continues its rapid expansion across the UK, the grocery chain has announced plans to increase the amount of food and drink it buys from British suppliers by £3.5 billion per year over the next five years.

