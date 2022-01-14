Aldi customers go crazy for their £3 Yankee Candle knockoffs, which are over £20 less expensive than the originals while still smelling amazing.

YOU HAVE TO LOVE THE RANDOM THINGS ALDO HAS TO OFFER, WHETHER YOU DO YOUR WEEKLY SHOP THERE OR JUST DROP IN TO SEE THE MIDDLE AREAS FULL OF RANDOM BUYS.

Aldi is known for its low-cost items, especially those that are “inspired by.”

Their newest dupe product is a line of scented candles.

This is the one for you if you like Yankee Candles.

Aldi recently introduced a new line of Yankee Candle knockoff candles, which have gone viral on TikTok.

One TikToker noticed the new scents at Aldi recently and was very impressed.

Georgia Baigrie, a beauty enthusiast, is always on the lookout for a good deal, and she recently shared her discoveries on TikTok.

Georgia discovered the Aldi candles and was blown away by how nice they smelled and how cheap they were.

If you don’t want to pay the high price of Yankee Candles, Aldi candles cost only £3.29 each.

She captioned the video of her Aldi bargain buy, ‘Brand new Aldi Yankee Candle dupes.’

Georgia described which Aldi candles were Yankee Candle knockoffs, as well as how much they cost.

“Just when you think Aldi can’t possibly come up with any more scented candle knockoffs,” she said.

“They’ve recently released some brand new scents, and they smell amazing.”

“The Yankee Candle Clean Cotton scented candle, £24.99, is a knockoff of the £3.29 Fresh Cotton scented candle.”

“The Yankee Candle Vanilla Cupcake scented candle is a dupe for the Vanilla Frosting scented candle, which costs £3.29.”

“The Yankee Candle Red Raspberry scented candle ($19.50) is a knockoff of the £3.29 Fresh Raspberry scented candle.”

“The Yankee Candle Twinkling Lights scented candle, priced at £20, is a knockoff of the Starlight scented candle, priced at £3.29.”

Because these 340g candles were designed by perfume experts, it’s no surprise that they smell so good.

So, if you want to save £20 on candles, head to Aldi.

However, you’ll need to act quickly because once something becomes popular on TikTok, people rush to buy it.

You can also order the candles from Aldi’s website.

When this article was written, the video had only been on TikTok for a day and had already received 25.6k views.

“Are they as strong when burning?” someone asked, to which Georgia replied, “To be fair, it depends on which ones you get, but they’re definitely worth the money.”

