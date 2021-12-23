Aldi has released a limited number of rare English red wines as shoppers rush to stock up on local tipples.

The latest Aldi launch coincides with an increase in demand for locally sourced English wine, with sales soaring ahead of Christmas.

As demand for homegrown tipples grows, Aldi has begun selling rare English red wines for the first time.

The budget supermarket’s new products include a Specially Selected English Red for £9.99 and a Specially Selected English Pinot Noir for £10.99, both of which are 35 percent less expensive than a similar product at Waitrose.

The Winemaster’s Lot English Sparkling, £19.99, is also new to Aldi’s shelves and has already been awarded a silver badge at the International Wine Challenge 2021.

The aromatic bubbly hails from Hampshire vineyards.

The latest Aldi launch coincides with a growing demand for locally sourced English wine.

In 2020, sales doubled, and in the first quarter of 2021, they increased by a whopping (plus)350%.

“We’ve recently made great strides with our English wine suppliers, and it’s great to see sales on the up,” Julie Ashfield, Aldi’s Managing Director of Buying, said.

“We’re proud to be championing English vineyards more and more within our award-winning wine range – it’s the winemakers’ passion and skill that allows us to offer shoppers the highest quality products at competitive prices.”

£9.99 (12%) Specially Selected English Red

With a silky structure and deep red hues, this wine is medium-bodied.

This well-rounded tipple comes from Staffordshire vineyards and has berry aromas, soft tannins, and a generous, lingering finish.

Cheese and red meat go well together.

It’s only available right now, and it’s only on the internet.

£10.99 (12.5%) Specially Selected English Pinot Noir

Aldi’s Specially Selected English Pinot Noir is a homegrown take on a classic, sourced from Herefordshire vineyards that are widely regarded as among the best in the country.

A deep ruby red wine with fruity aromas and a hint of vanilla oak, this wine pairs perfectly with a slow roast lamb dinner on a Sunday afternoon.

It’s only available online right now.

£8.49 (11.5 percent) Specially Selected English White Wine

With mouthwatering acidity and a refreshing finish, this lightly aromatic wine is sure to please.

It’s the ideal complement to grilled fish or vegetables.

Now available both online and in stores.

£19.99 (12%) Wine Master’s Lot English Sparkling

..

Short summary of Infosurhoy