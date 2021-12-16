Aldi has slashed the price of Christmas vegetables to just 19p.

Aldi has lowered the price of Christmas vegetables to just 19p.

From the 16th to the 24th of December, Aldi’s Christmas Super Six deals are available in stores across the country.

From December 16, Aldi’s Christmas Super Six deals will be back in stores, with festive veg staples starting at 19p.

The supermarket, which was recently named Multiple Fruit and Vegetable Retailer of the Year at the FPC Fresh Awards 2021, has reduced the prices of six of its most popular Christmas vegetables to help shoppers save money this holiday season.

Carrots (1kg), White Potatoes (2kg), Parsnips (500g), Red and White Cabbages (each), Brussels Sprouts (500g), and Swede (each) are all included in the savvy deal.

Any promotions are meticulously planned, and the supermarket works with British growers on a seasonal or annual fixed cost basis.

That means that, regardless of in-store promotions, growers receive the same fair price as always.

