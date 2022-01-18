Aldi is the first supermarket to open without a checkout line, allowing customers to simply grab their purchases and leave.

Aldi is the first supermarket to open without a checkout line, allowing customers to simply grab their purchases and walk out.

When you leave the store, cameras detect what you’ve purchased and charge you automatically.

After months of testing, Aldi has opened its first checkout-free store to the general public.

Customers can complete their shopping without scanning a single product or going through a checkout at the Aldi ShopandGo concept store in Greenwich, which opened at 7 a.m. this morning.

Customers can download the Aldi ShopandGo app, which allows them to walk into the store, pick up their items, and then walk out when they’re finished.

When a customer leaves the store, they will be automatically charged for their purchases using the payment method they selected, and a receipt will appear in the app.

The system, developed by AiFi, uses specially positioned cameras to detect which products customers have picked up before charging them to their Aldi ShopandGo account when they leave the store.

Customers who want to buy alcohol or other Challenge 25 products will be able to do so with the help of facial age estimation technology.

Customers can confirm their identity in seconds using the Aldi ShopandGo app, thanks to Yoti’s technology.

Those who do not want to use the system will have their age checked by a store employee.

“Today is the culmination of months of work, not least from the team here in Greenwich, and I’m excited to see how customers react to our trial,” said Giles Hurley, CEO of Aldi UK and Ireland.

“This store takes advantage of the most cutting-edge retail technology to bring Aldi’s award-winning products and unbeatable prices to customers in a fresh and innovative way.”

The team is really looking forward to seeing customers come in and try out Aldi ShopandGo.”

“I can’t wait to show customers our new Aldi ShopandGo store,” said Lewis Esparon, the store’s manager.

We’ve been working towards this moment for months, so it’ll be interesting to see how our customers react to the new technology.

“Steps like this are always about improving the customer experience for us, and the entire team is looking forward to being on-hand and ready to assist in making that experience as seamless as possible.”