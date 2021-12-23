Aldi offers some helpful hints for avoiding Christmas food waste while also saving money.

Aldi offers some helpful hints for avoiding food waste during the holidays while also saving money.

There are many ways to cut down on holiday food waste, whether it’s by repurposing leftovers or simply shopping more wisely.

According to statistics, seven million tonnes of food are wasted each year during the Christmas season.

Aldi, a low-cost supermarket, has shared its top tips for reducing waste and saving money at the same time.

Here’s what you need to know about the war on Christmas waste:

Keep a list handy.

When it comes to grocery shopping, being organized pays off, as it saves time in the aisles and eliminates duplicates in the kitchen.

Before you go shopping, think about what meals you’d like to prepare and try to remember what types of food were previously unused and thrown out.

Shopping for ingredients with specific meals in mind will assist in avoiding unnecessary purchases.

Get to know your storage options.

Keep your food fresher for longer by properly storing it in the fridge, freezer, and cupboard.

WRAP has put together an A–Z food storage checker to help you figure out how to keep certain foods fresh and ready for your holiday meals.

Potatoes, tomatoes, garlic, cucumbers, and onions, for example, should never be refrigerated and should instead be kept at room temperature.

It’s time to start rotating your stock once you’ve found the best storage solution for your food.

Newly purchased produce should be placed at the back of the shelf, while older items should be brought to the front.

Learn how to read date labels.

It’s easy to get lost in date labels.

A product’s Use By date is there for food safety reasons, which means you can eat it up until the date, but not after.

Best Before refers to the quality of the food, and while it is safe to eat after the expiration date, it may not be at its best.

Knowing how to read date labels can help shoppers plan ahead for the holidays by preventing perfectly fresh foods from being thrown away.

Aldi stores will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.

