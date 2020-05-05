Aldi reveals its first non-alcoholic pink GIN

Aldi has revealed its first non-alcoholic pink ‘gin’ targeted at millennials which is also vegan, sugar-free and low in calories after more people than ever are going teetotal.

The guilt-free drink named Kvist Rosa Distilled Non-Alcoholic Spirit comes in a ‘pretty pink shade’ to fit ‘any Instagram feed’ and will be launched on May 7.

With flavours of orange peel, spiced bitters and juniper berries, the teetotal tipple is set to be a favourite when served over Mediterranean tonic and ice.

And costing just £9.99, the handcrafted spirit undercuts that of Seedlip’s Spice 94 Distilled Non-Alcoholic Spirit priced at £16.

The supermarket describes it as ‘perfect for shoppers searching for a drink which ticks every box, as the non-alcoholic spirit is not only vegan but also sugar-free and low in calories – could this tipple BE any better?’

Aldi has revealed how the spirit has been ‘handcrafted with a complex blend’ and ‘inspired by the Nordic traditions of copper pot distilled with silver birch and other fresh foraged botanicals’.

The supermarket decided to introduce a non-alcoholic drink in order to cater for the ‘significant rise of interest in health amongst consumers’.

It added: ‘The prevailing flavours include juniper and orange peel, balanced with forest notes and infused with herbs and spiced bitters.

‘For those looking to refresh their taste buds, the Kvist Rosa works beautifully when served with a Mediterranean tonic, citrus rind and a sprig of red currants over ice, to enhance and boost the invigorating flavours of this non-alcoholic spirit. Delish!’

An Aldi spokeswoman added: ‘With its pretty pink shade and botanic design, this delicious vegan bottle is sure to suit any Instagram feed!’

It comes after sales of non and low alcohol wines, beers, and spirits were 102 per cent higher in February this year compared to 2019.

And recent figures show that 56 per cent of millennials consider themselves to be ‘mindful drinkers’ with 23 per cent of 18-24-year-olds are now teetotal.

Dr Ross Perry, GP and Medical Director of cosmedics.co.uk, told FEMAIL how no longer going out for drinks during the lockdown, and giving up drinking at home, could result in a flatter stomach, clearer skin and a stronger immune system should you get sick.

He said: ‘If you don’t drink any alcohol for a month, the liver fat reduces up to 15 per cent, increasing its ability to flush out toxins.

‘You’ll notice a flatter stomach and much clearer skin. Mild liver disease, like fatty liver can be reversed completely if a person stops drinking alcohol.

‘When there is no alcohol in your blood for several months, the liver cells can return to normal.’