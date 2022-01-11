Aldi’s guarantee to everyone who walks into one of their stores

Aldi’s pledge to anyone who walks into one of their stores

The supermarket has praised its ‘best ever’ Christmas and has committed to a price guarantee until 2022.

Aldi, a low-cost supermarket, has sent out a message to anyone who shops there.

The store has promised that “no matter what,” it will offer the lowest prices in all of the UK’s supermarkets.

According to Birmingham Live, the chain celebrated its “best ever” Christmas following a surge in December sales.

Sales at supermarkets increased by 0.4 percent in February compared to the same month last year, when grocery stores were boosted by lockdown measures affecting hospitality firms.

Giles Hurley, Aldi UK’s chief executive, praised the results, saying that the retailer’s premium product lines were selling well.

He also stated that the supermarket will commit to providing customers with the lowest grocery prices through 2022, despite rising concerns about a cost-of-living crisis following inflation reaching a decade high.

“There’s no doubt that 2021 was a long and difficult year for many people, but our incredible colleagues went above and beyond to ensure that our customers got the Christmas they deserved,” he said.

“As we look ahead, managing household budgets in the face of rising living costs will be the top priority for most families this year.”

“As the cheapest supermarket in the UK, Aldi will always offer the lowest grocery prices, no matter what, and will continue to support our British farmers and producers,” says the company.

Aldi sold over 43 million mince pies and 118 million Brussels sprouts in the run-up to Christmas, according to the retailer.

With plans to open more than 100 new stores in the new year, the retailer, which currently has 950 stores across the UK, is set to continue its rapid expansion.

As part of its growth strategy, Aldi said it will create around 2,000 jobs.

