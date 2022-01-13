Aldi’s Korean Beauty range is back with some new Lacura buys that you won’t want to miss.

Aldi’s Korean Beauty range is back with some new Lacura picks that you won’t want to miss.

ALDI is the go-to store for those seeking low prices and high quality, and their beauty products are no exception.

It’s also good news for beauty fans, as their popular K-Beauty-inspired line is returning.

We can’t wait to get our hands on the new K-beauty-inspired range, which promises to help you achieve flawless, glowing, dewy skin.

With over 37 million views on TikTok, the (hashtag)DewySkin trend is bigger than ever, and skincare fans will be delighted to learn that Lacura’s sell-out Korean Beauty inspired range is back, making that desired glow easier to achieve than ever.

Aldi’s new Lacura collection, which includes new moisturizers, exfoliators, and sheet masks, will be available in stores and online starting January 13.

The new collection will be released in two parts, the first on January 13th and the second on February 6th, though online pre-orders will be available sooner.

The Papaya Enzyme Face Scrub, which has been compared to Glow Recipe’s best-selling skincare items, is one of the new additions.

The new arrivals are priced between £1.49 and £4.99, saving you over £213 over the more expensive counterparts.

Glow Recipe’s creation, as well as Kristin Cavallari’s True Skincare favorite, Papaya Enzyme Face Scrub, sound similar – but for a fraction of the price.

Its goal is to remove impurities for clear skin and a smooth texture, as well as hydrate the skin.

This moisturiser has been formulated with three antioxidant-rich plum extracts, hyaluronic acid, which works to absorb even more water in the skin, and vitamin B5.

This is for those who are looking for a gentle moisturizer to combat dry skin, which is a common skin complaint during the winter months.

It contains Squalane, which hydrates the dermis while also protecting it from environmental stressors for smooth, nourished skin.

We all love a good face mask, and this one, which is infused with charcoal, works to draw out impurities and “nasties” in the skin, leaving it clean, blemish-free, and glowing.

An overnight moisturizer is a must-have because your skin could be dehydrated for eight hours (at least) while you sleep.

This lightweight gel formula nourishes and hydrates the skin with Aloe Barbadensis Lead Juice, Rose Centifolia Flower Extract, and Sodium Hyaluronate, and leaves you looking…

