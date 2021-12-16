Alec Baldwin allegedly’shushed’ Hilaria Baldwin during labor because he was on the phone, according to Hilaria.

Alec Baldwin allegedly’shushed’ Hilaria Baldwin during labor because he was on the phone.

Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, made a major faux pas in the delivery room when the 37-year-old mother of six shared a funny memory from one of her deliveries after seeing a story about a man shushing his wife during labor.

“Alec shushed me while I was in labor with Rafa… he was on the phone and said, ‘Shush! Can you keep it down?'” Hilaria recalled of the birth of their son, Rafael, who is now six years old.

“He realized he sounded like an a** the moment he said it and cowered.”

“Kept the marriage,” Hilaria joked, adding a laughingcrying emoji to the post.

“I had 522 children after that.”

I let him in after I’ve received the epidural.

For the time being, I’ll refrain from detailing my reaction.

“However, it didn’t happen again.”

For the Baldwins, it’s been a trying time.

Alec was involved in a shooting incident on the set of his film Rust earlier this year, which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Hilaria has been by her husband’s side throughout the ordeal, and she recently shared a touching Instagram post dedicated to Alec.

“You and I don’t always get it right,” she wrote, “but we have big hearts and love deeply.”

“We are completely different in almost every way imaginable, but we are united by a deep sense of caring.”

Alec, we’re messy, unfiltered, and wear our hearts on our sleeves, naked—this makes us easy targets, and we’re so vulnerable that hurting us is simple.

I can’t imagine being anywhere else, no matter how much I want the pain to stop.

It’s just who we are as individuals and as a group.”

“I’m lucky,” Alec responded.

It doesn’t always appear that way to me.

But I’m the luckiest guy on the planet because I have you and our family.”

