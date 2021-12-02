Alec Baldwin claims he ‘didn’t pull the trigger’ during the filming of ‘Rust.’

In the ‘Rust’ shooting, Alec Baldwin claims he ‘didn’t pull the trigger.’

Alec Baldwin said he “didn’t pull the trigger” on the loaded gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza during the filming of Rust in October.

Baldwin made the remark during a new primetime interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, which will air on Thursday at 8 p.m.

ET The actor, who also served as the film’s producer, claimed he had “no idea” how a live bullet ended up in the weapon.

“I would never point a gun at someone and pull the trigger on them,” Baldwin said in a clip released by ABC News on Wednesday.

“Someone put a live bullet in a gun that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property,” he said, adding that he had no reason to suspect a live bullet was in the prop gun.

He also mentioned Hutchins, who was 42 years old at the time and had a son with her husband, Matthew Hutchins.

"I have no idea," Alec Baldwin says when asked how a real bullet ended up on the "Rust" set.

A live bullet was loaded into a gun.

A bullet that wasn’t supposed to be on the premises in the first place.”

Baldwin told Stephanopoulos, “I think back and I think of what I could have done.”

“Everyone who worked with [her]loved her, liked her, and admired her…

Even now, it’s difficult for me to believe [she’s gone].

“It doesn’t appear to be real to me.”

Baldwin is doing his first sit-down interview since the shooting.

“During my 20 years at ABC News, I’ve conducted thousands of interviews.

“This was the most intense experience I’ve ever had,” Stephanopoulos said on Wednesday’s Good Morning America.

He described Baldwin as “raw” and “very candid” during the interview, and described him as “very forthcoming.” The interview will air on Thursday at 8 p.m. as Alec Baldwin Unscripted.

ET on Hulu later that night.

On Friday, December 10, a two-hour episode about the shooting will air.

10 p.m.

The shooting occurred in October.

Rust was shot near Santa Fe, New Mexico, at Bonanza Creek Ranch.

