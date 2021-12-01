Alec Baldwin Gives First Sit-Down TV Interview Since Rust’s Fatal Shooting

Alec Baldwin Gives His First Sit-Down TV Interview Since the Tragic ‘Rust’ Shooting

Alec Baldwin gave his first sit-down television interview since the fatal shooting on the set of his film Rust in October.

On Wednesday’s Good Morning America, the 63-year-old actor spoke with co-anchor George Stephanopoulos, who revealed details of their conversation.

Baldwin did not hold back in discussing how he fired a prop gun on the set of Rust, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza, according to the newsman.

“In my last 20 years at ABC, I’ve done thousands of interviews, and this was the most intense I’ve ever experienced,” Stephanopoulos said of his Tuesday conversation with Baldwin.

“It was very raw.”

He’s heartbroken.

He is, however, very open.

He’s a real open book.

Every question was answered by him.

He mentioned Halyna Hutchins and her family.

I went over everything that happened on the set that day in great detail.

And I have to say, over the course of the hour and 20 minutes we sat down, I was surprised in a lot of ways.”

A @ABC EXCLUSIVE: Following the deadly shooting on the set of “Rust,” @GStephanopoulos has the 1st exclusive interview with Alec Baldwin.

Watch the primetime special event on ABC TOMORROW at 8 p.m. ET, and then stream it on @Hulu the next day. pic.twitter.comuX5jiEkQgG

This will be Baldwin’s first sit-down interview, though he did discuss the incident on camera in October.

Hutchins was his “friend,” he told paparazzi.

“I took her to dinner with Joel, the director, on the day I arrived in Santa Fe to begin filming.”

“We were a well-oiled crew shooting a film together when this terrible event occurred,” he explained.

”

On set, there are sometimes unintentional accidents, but nothing like this.

This is a once-in-a-trillion chance occurrence.

It’s a once-in-a-billion occurrence.”

Meanwhile, an investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and Baldwin and others have been sued in connection with the fatal incident.

At 8 p.m. on Thursday, ABC will broadcast a one-hour primetime special with Baldwin.

On Friday, ABC will broadcast a two-hour 2020 special about the on-set shooting, which will also be available to stream on Hulu.

