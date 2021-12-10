Alec Baldwin Makes His First Public Appearance Since the ‘Rust’ Tragedy

Alec Baldwin Makes First Public Appearance Since ‘Rust’ Tragic Event

Alec Baldwin made his first public appearance since the tragedy that occurred in Rust.

On Thursday, the 63-year-old actor served as master of ceremonies at the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Institute’s annual Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City.

During the human rights event, Baldwin took the stage and thanked everyone for “coming out tonight,” before making a lighthearted joke about getting out of the house.

“I appreciate everyone’s presence tonight.

According to NBC News, he said to the crowd, “It’s great to be together in person.”

“With six kids, anything to get out of the house for 30 minutes is a win.”

The 30 Rock star, who attended the event with his wife Hilaria, encouraged guests to follow in the footsteps of Robert F Kennedy and “make gentle the life of this world.”

Kerry Kennedy, president of the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Organization, spoke next, saying she was “touched” by Baldwin’s appearance.

“He’s right around the corner.”

Kennedy told the outlet, “He’s there in good times and bad times, in your good times and bad times, in his good times and bad times.”

“He’s always there.”

Baldwin made no mention of any of his recent headlines, including the October on-set shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his film.

The incident occurred on the same day that Hilaria revealed that her husband suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and posted a video of a confrontation with a reporter outside their home.

“My husband has ptsd, and he’s had it for a long time, but it’s now worse than it’s ever been.”

Some people take advantage of him by poking him, trying to rile him up, and messing with his mental health,” Hilaria said on Instagram.

“It works on occasion.

I try to keep it at bay.

This is a good illustration of what I’m talking about.

His joy is palpable.

We’re literally telling him we don’t consent, but he believes he has the right to do so.

This is not acceptable behavior.

“This isn’t breaking news.”

Baldwin recently sat down for an hour-long special with George Stephanopoulos, during which he discussed his memories of the tragedy and its aftermath.

He claimed that he “didn’t pull the trigger” during the interview, and that he has no idea how a real bullet works.

