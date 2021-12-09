Alec Baldwin Shares ‘Rust’ Crew Members’ Letter Defending Production

Alec Baldwin Posts a Letter from ‘Rust’ Crew Members Defending the Film

Alec Baldwin has shared a letter from Rust cast and crew members addressing allegations of poor working conditions on set, which led to the tragic on-set shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and the injury of director Joel Souza.

On Thursday, the actor posted two parts of a letter to Instagram signed by a number of cast and crew members, claiming that claims that Rust was a “chaotic, dangerous, and exploitative workplace” were untrue.

These accusations “distract” from Hutchins’ memory and the “need to find modern alternatives to outdated industry firearm and safety practices,” according to the letter.

“Unfortunately, in the film industry, working on unprofessional or hectic productions to gain experience or credits is common, and many of us have worked on those types of productions,” it continued.

One of them was rust.

Rust was a consummate pro.”

Still standing “firmly” with their respective unions in support of better working conditions across the industry, the letter-writers said they didn’t believe Rust was a representation of the poor conditions the unions are fighting against.

In the letter, the crew also praised Hutchins, writing, “Halyna’s work ethic was inspiring, and we were working to our highest ability to support her vision.”

“The days were jam-packed, but in a good way.

We weren’t falling behind; we were just keeping up.”

Baldwin recently spoke at length about the unintentional Oct.

21 fired a gun at ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos for the first time, claiming he didn’t pull the trigger on the gun that fired.

“Well, the trigger wasn’t pulled, so that’s that.

Baldwin stated, “I didn’t pull the trigger.”

Stephanopoulos later inquired, “So you never pulled the trigger?”

“No, no, no, no,” says the speaker.

I would never aim a gun at someone and pull the trigger.

“Never,” Baldwin replied, claiming that he “let go of the hammer” on the weapon, which resulted in the gun going off.

The actor went on to say that the accident had devastated him and that he had no idea how live rounds got on set, but that he didn’t feel responsible for the shooting.

“I believe someone is to blame for what happened, but I’m confident it isn’t me.”

If I thought I was to blame, I might have killed myself, and I don’t say that lightly,” he said.

