Alec Baldwin ‘Shushed’ Hilaria Baldwin During Labor, She Reveals

Alec Baldwin ‘Shushed’ Hilaria Baldwin During Labor

Alec Baldwin “shushed” Hilaria Baldwin while she was in labor with one of the couple’s six children, she revealed on Monday.

Hilaria, 37, shared her story about giving birth to Rafael, now 6, on her Instagram Story, reposting an article titled “When My Husband Told Me to Shush During Labor I Knew Our Marriage Was Over” and sharing her own story about the fatherly faux pas.

“While I was in labor with Rafa, Alec shushed me…He was on the phone, ‘Shush! Can you keep it down?'” she wrote over the article.

“He realized he sounded like an a- and cowered the moment he said it,” she continued.

Despite this, the mother of six – who has six children with Alec, including Carmen, 8, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 1, and Lucia, 1 – “kept the marriage” and joked, “went on to have 522 babies after.”

“For the time being, I’ll spare you the details of my reaction,” she said at the end of her Instagram Story.

“But it never happened again,” she wrote in another story, before adding, “Just kidding… Alec pays for shushing me in labor by cleaning every bottle in the house.”

That does not occur.

“Also not joking: Alec, roll up those sleeves and get ready to scrub in style,” she joked in another post. Later that day, Hilaria shared a photo of herself pumping breast milk while eating a salad, joking, “In order to make more bottles for Alec to clean, I make more milk… and multitask eating lunch… because Mama’s time is limited.”

Despite Hilaria’s playful jabs at her husband, the actor has turned to his wife for support in the aftermath of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ death on the set of Rust in October.

Last week, Hilaria revealed that her husband was suffering from PTSD as a result of the ordeal, publicly supporting him ahead of his sit-down interview with George Stephanopoulos on ABC. “My Alec, I am here to heal any of your pain that I can,” Hilaria said.

She wrote on Instagram at the time, “I am not going anywhere,” as part of a lengthy note to her husband.

“Onward to being Alec and Hilaria, messy, strong emotions, but a lot of love-until the end.”

