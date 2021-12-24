Alec Baldwin thanks his fans for their support after the fatal shooting in ‘Rust.’

Alec Baldwin thanks his fans for their support after the fatal ‘Rust’ shooting.

Alec Baldwin sent out a Christmas message to his fans, thanking them for their support after the fatal Rust shooting in October.

On Thursday, the 63-year-old actor shared a three-minute video on Instagram.

Baldwin began by thanking “all of the people who sent me such kind words and best wishes and strength and hope and prayers, thoughts and lots of encouragement and lots of really, really great sentiments from so many people,” speaking directly to the camera.

“I received hundreds of emails from friends, family, and colleagues, as well as people I haven’t heard from in a long time, sending me strength and good wishes,” he added.

“I owe them a huge debt of gratitude.”

Alec Baldwin (@alecbaldwininsta) shared this.

Baldwin admitted that he “felt very awkward going through this” and that he’s “looking forward to some aspects of this being behind me,” but added that “it’ll never be behind us because someone died so tragically.”

He went on to say, “I never lose sight of that.”

“There isn’t a day that goes by when I don’t think about it.”

Baldwin was the one who fired the prop gun that killed Halyna Hutchins and injured Joel Souza, the film’s director.

After the ABC anchor pointed out that pulling the trigger on the prop gun wasn’t in the script, the actor told George Stephanopoulos of Good Morning America that he didn’t.

“Well, the trigger wasn’t pulled, so that’s that.

During the sit-down interview, Baldwin stated, “I didn’t pull the trigger.”

“So you never pulled the trigger?” Stephanopoulos clarified. “No, no, no.” Baldwin responded.

Never would I point a gun at someone and pull the trigger.”

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing, and a lawsuit has been filed against Baldwin and others in connection with the fatal event, in addition to a search warrant for Baldwin’s phone.

CONTENT WHICH MAY BE RELATED:

On Instagram, see this photo.

Alec Baldwin (@alecbaldwininsta) shared a post on his Instagram account.

Visit Instagram to see this photo.

Alec Baldwin (@alecbaldwininsta) shared a post on his Instagram account.