Alec Baldwin urges people to document unprecedented times. “When this is over, we will remember.”

Alec Baldwin will document this unprecedented time in history – and believes others should too.

The 61-year-old actor shared some thoughts about the coronavirus pandemic while he was quarantined with his wife Hilaria and their four children in their home in Long Island, New York. Around 8,000 COVID-19 cases were observed.

He appeared in casual quarantine with wild hair (“I’ll start cutting my own hair”) and a prominent red spot in the middle of his forehead (“My son hit me with a stick”) and spoke about the current climate and said, “This will have terrible consequences since it is death and illness. The economic toll will be almost unprecedented. It will be unpredictable. But it only gets worse if we don’t try to find the right way. “

So Baldwin offered his “rule of three” and joked “three” because he can only remember so many at a time. One of them, if you’re a parent, is not to give your kids stress and strain, if you can avoid it, and say, “We’re trying to do that.” (He and Hilaria have this in a chat with Howard Stern described in more detail.)

Two is to follow CDC and WHO protocols with hand washing, social distance and the like.

The last one, he offered, is “diary” and record “how you feel”. Baldwin said it doesn’t matter how you do it – old-school writing, recording with a camera, or creating audio files on your phone – but talk about your experience as it plays out, whether you’re speaking to a key employee the front lines or home are unable to go anywhere.

Baldwin pointed out the abrasion on his forehead and said, “My son hit me in the head with a stick yesterday.” He paused and then added with a smile, “And it was magical.” He clearly enjoyed being around the clock with his kids – as chaotic as it may be. (Baldwin also has an adult daughter, Model Ireland Baldwin, with ex-Kim Basinger.)

“We have to try to keep this up,” he said, predicting that we will be in this situation in the next two months. “It’s a big test – and I hope we pass the test.”

