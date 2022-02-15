Alec Baldwin’s lawyer refutes claims that the actor was “reckless” in the wrongful death lawsuit involving “Rust.”

Alec Baldwin’s lawyer refutes claims that the actor was “reckless” in the wrongful death lawsuit involving the movie “Rust.”

Alec Baldwin’s lawyers issued a statement just hours after Halyna Hutchins’ estate filed a wrongful death lawsuit against him and the Rust producers, calling the claims “reckless” and “entirely false.”

In a statement to ET, lawyers for Baldwin and the Rust producers named in the lawsuit say that Baldwin, Hutchins, and the rest of the crew “relied on the statement by the two professionals responsible for checking the gun that it was a ‘cold gun’ — meaning there is no possibility of a discharge, blank or otherwise,” and that Baldwin, Hutchins, and the rest of the crew “relied on the statement by the two professionals responsible for checking the gun that it was a ‘

The lawyers say the protocol “has worked on thousands of films, with millions of discharges, as there has never been an incident on a set where an actual bullet harmed anyone.” They add that “actors should be able to rely on armorers and prop department professionals, as well as assistant directors, rather than deciding when a gun is safe to us.”

“Any claim that Alec was reckless is completely false,” according to the statement.

In court documents obtained by ET, the Hutchins estate claims that the “defendants had the power to prevent her death if they had only held sacrosanct their duty to protect the safety of every individual on a set where firearms were present instead of cutting corners on safety procedures where human lives were at stake, rushing to stay on schedule and ignoring numerous complaints of safety violations instead of cutting corners on safety procedures where human lives were at stake, rushing to stay on schedule and ignoring numerous complaints of safety violations

“Hiring inexperienced and unqualified armorers or weapons masters, requiring the film’s armorer to split time as assistant props master, establishing and aggressively adhering to unreasonably rushed production schedules, and hiring unqualified and inexperienced crew and staff that were responsible for safety during the production,” according to the estate.

“The most basic firearm safety rule in the movie industry is that live ammunition (containing bullets, gunpowder, and a live primer) must never be present on a movie set, as live ammunition could be accidentally loaded into a gun,” the lawsuit claims.

The estate of Hutchins claims that “a live round containing a.45 caliber bullet was in the Rust Production because Baldwin and the others involved in the Rust Production did not follow industry protocols and basic gun safety rules.”

