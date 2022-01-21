Alejandro Rauw Reveals Whether He’ll Make Music With Rosala

Alejandro Rauw Reveals Whether Or Not He Will Make Music With Rosala

Rauw Alejandro reveals details about his relationship with Rosala.

After sparking romance rumors in August, the couple made their relationship public in September.

In a new interview for Rolling Stone’s February issue, the Puerto Rican singer and cover star discussed how they don’t have any drama, as well as hinting at the possibility of writing a song together.

“There are people who enjoy drama, and we’re not one of them,” Rauw explains.

“There’s a group of pop stars who are basically the entire telenovela, and I despise that sh*t.”

That nonsense irritates me greatly.

We’re the genuine article.

We’ve known each other for quite some time.”

Rauw says they’ve discussed working on music as a couple, but it’s not a priority.

“We have mutual respect.”

“That’s the most important thing,” he emphasizes.

“We’re not particularly interested in making music together.”

Yes, of course, if that happens.

We intend to do so, but it will not happen right now.”

Rauw, on the other hand, discusses the pressure he faces after his initial success in terms of producing good music.

“It’s not easy to make good music in terms of, like, hit after hit after hit.”

You have the impression that you have become more selective.

It’s like, ‘Oh sh*t, I need to be more strict — with the sounds, the lyrics, the melodies, everything’… It gets stressful,” he admits.

“You’re doing the videos, the shoots, the production, and the shows.”

Something will go wrong.

It’s almost unthinkable.

But that’s the way things are.”

While fans will have to wait for a Rauw and Rosala collaboration, the “Todo de Ti” singer has previously collaborated with Jennifer Lopez on the breakup song “Cambia el Paso” and Selena Gomez on the catchy Spanish song “Baila Conmigo.”

He still has feelings for the Spanish beauty, though.

Rauw praised his “perfect” girlfriend while speaking with ET at the Latin GRAMMYs in November.

“She’s flawless.”

When asked what first drew him to his lady, Rauw replied, “She’s beautiful,” before mentioning Rosala’s Rolling Stone En Espaol cover.

“Man, I’m really proud of you.

She’s incredible.

She is deserving of everything that has happened and is happening in her life.

She puts in a lot of effort, and [I’m] a very happy man.”

