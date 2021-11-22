Alesha Dixon has been forced to isolate herself and miss filming, causing chaos on Simon Cowell’s new show Walk The Line.

Alesha Dixon was forced to isolate herself and miss filming, causing chaos on Simon Cowell’s new show Walk The Line.

After coming into contact with someone who has Covid, new Walk The Line judge Alesha Dixon will be forced to miss filming of the new ITV show.

In the event that she develops symptoms later, the TV host and Britain’s Got Talent judge, 43, will appear via video link from her home.

Filming on Simon Cowell’s new ITV show, which he created, continues this evening, and the former Misteeq singer will have to swerve.

Despite currently testing negative on a lateral flow test, she will film a later episode this week from home.

“Alesha is fine,” a source said, “and tests show she is negative.”

“However, for her own safety, she’s keeping to herself and refusing to go on set until she receives the final all-clear.”

“The risk to the rest of the crew, her co-judges, and the contestants is simply not worth it.”

“She’s hoping to get back on set as soon as possible.”

Alesha is a judge on the show alongside Dawn French, 64, Gary Barlow, 50, and Craig David, 40.

Maya Jama, 27, is the host of the show.

Last month, we reported that Simon, 62, had stepped down from the judging panel of the six-part series to spend more time with his partner Lauren Silverman and their seven-year-old son Eric.

Instead, Simon will work as an executive producer on the film.

“Alesha Dixon has had close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID 19, and while she is currently testing negative, she will film the next two episodes of the show via video link as a precautionary measure,” an ITV spokeswoman said.

