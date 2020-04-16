Alessandra Ambrosio posts bikini photos as she tries to cheer up followers

With beaches closed all over the world due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, it has been impossible to find any cheer on the shore.

But over the weekend, 7th Avenue supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio reminded her fans what it is like to feel carefree on the sand as she posted throwback photos of herself in her GAL Floripa swimwear line while modeling in Brazil earlier this year.

‘Let’s put a smile on and look forward to radiant days,’ read the caption from the mother of two who has been in self-isolation at her home in Los Angeles for the past three weeks.

The star had on a string bikini in royal blue with a triangle top and small briefs.

The former Victoria’s Secret model looked to have a very toned figure with sculpted arms, defined abs and toned legs as she made the most of the little white bikini.

Her hair was worn down in mermaid beach eaves and her makeup was golden beige that highlighted her natural assets.

The star seemed to relish being home in Brazil where there are plenty of sandy beaches and dazzling sunsets.

In another image where she is stretching, the catwalk queen said: ‘To shine your brightest light is to be who you truly are.’

And in a closeup photo where Alessandra was tummy down on the sand, it said: ‘Sending love, positivity, strength and health to everyone. ❤️‼️’

Last week the Brazilian bombshell posted a new video clip called Astral + Infinity to her GAL Floripa Instagram page where she is dancing around in a sizzling hot beige bikini.

‘In a world where everything seems finite it can be hard to truly grasp infinity,’ began her message. ‘In a world where every person seems to be separate from every other person, place and thing, it can be so challenging to experience the Oneness and Unity of all life. All is one. Only Oneness is infinite.’

One of the captions read, ‘Introducing #WAVEstyle. Energy is an inherent power. We are vibrations of energy. A process of constant change, growth and evolution.’

The video by Matia Ternes has a late 60s Los Angeles surf culture vibe that is unlike most bikini promos.

The clip was filmed months ago before the coronavirus gained speed across the globe.

The 38-year-old siren modeled on the beach in Florianópolis, which is the capital of southern Brazil’s Santa Catarina state; the area is known for its pristine beaches.

Another said, ‘Energy is an inherent power. We are vibrations of energy. A process of constant change, growth and evolution.’

And lastly she said: ‘We are channels of a constant FLOW of unlimited energy. Every cell within our bodies is constantly changing with the flow of energy.’

Another image saw the cover girl in the exact same bikini but this time in turquoise blue. She was resting on her hands as she closed her eyes while in a blue and green tiled swimming pool.

The line was created with ‘soul sisters’ Gisele Cória and Aline Ambrosio.

She has said before that the line is special because it uses the geometry of the SRI YANTRA symbol.

The Shri Yantra, Sri Yantra, or Shri Chakra is a form of mystical diagram (yantra) used in the Shri Vidya school of Hinduism.

It consists of nine interlocking triangles that surround a central point known as a bindu. These triangles represent the cosmos and the human body, it is explained on Wikipedia.

She has been promising all month that her new swimsuits are all about ‘enlightenment.’: ‘∇∆∇∆ The #YANTRAstyle is inspired by the geometry of the SRI YANTRA symbol.

Alessandra shares her daughter Anja and son Noah with her ex-fiance Jamie Mazur. She began dating Nicolo Oddi after her split from Jamie in 2018.

Her website says, ‘The spirit of GAL Floripa is aligned with Mother Nature’s essence; it’s many rhythms and flows, mysteries and magnificence, as well as connection of its elements with women’s lives.’

The siren, who was born in Brazil and came to fame thanks to Victoria’s Secret and Vogue, has said her suits are made with the ‘power of YANTRA.’