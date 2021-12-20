Alex Jones, star of The One Show, shows off her incredible home, complete with a massive Christmas tree.

Alex Jones of The One Show shows off her incredible home, complete with a massive Christmas tree.

Alex Jones, host of The One Show, has shared a photo of her opulent Victorian home on Instagram.

The 44-year-old TV host, who welcomed her third child in August, shares a lavish London home with her husband Charlie Thomson and their two sons Teddy, five, and Kit, two, as well as newborn Annie.

As she prepared for Annie’s arrival earlier this year, the mother-of-three showed fans around her stunning home.

She’s also been flaunting how beautifully she’s decorated it in time for the holidays.

Their kitchen is, without a doubt, one of the most beautiful rooms on their property.

Their pad has a number of beautiful rooms, including a kitchen with blue cabinets and white brick-style tiles.

Their plush island unit also has a farmhouse-inspired wooden worktop, while the adjacent surfaces are sleek marble.

They can use their impressive Aga oven and multiple other fancy kitchen appliances when they’re cooking up a storm for their boys or guests.

They have placed a variety of different nick-nacks on a shelf above their shiny white fitted sink to add a bit of their own personality to the space.

To commemorate Mother’s Day, the dining room boasts a large wooden table covered in lovely gifts, flowers, and cards.

The amazing foursome can watch TV together in one of their rooms on their comfy sofas.

When Alex isn’t busy being a mother, she likes to use the space to practice yoga.

Alex went for a minimalist look in the master bedroom, with light grey walls and white solid wood floors.

The colors go well with the star’s dove grey cushioned bed, which is dressed simply with pinstriped white bed sheets.

Alex and Charlie’s plush white shutters also keep the sun out of their bedroom in the mornings.

With an inviting free-standing bath tub, Alex’s bathroom provides the ultimate sanctuary after a long day at work.

A stylish silver radiator that also serves as a rack keeps the towels warm.

The living room is warm and inviting, with mink-colored walls and plush sofas.

The original fireplace, which Alex has modernized with a white marble mantel, is unquestionably the room’s focal point.

Alex and Charlie, an insurance broker, met at a party in 2011.

Four years later, the couple got engaged and married in the same year.

Teddy, the television personality’s first child, was born in 2017, and Kit, her second son, was born in 2019.

