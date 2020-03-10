Alex Rodriguez Celebrates One-Year Anniversary of Engagement to Jennifer Lopez in the Sweetest Way

Happy anniversary, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez!

The 44-year-old Yankees star took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate the one-year mark since his proposal.

“One year ago on a beach in the Bahamas….I was a nervous wreck, more nervous than my entire playing career, I got down on one knee and asked you a question… you said yes,” he wrote on the social network. “Jennifer, every moment with you is a blessing. You are my best friend, my inspiration, an amazing mother, and a role model to all. Macha, I am so lucky to be with you. Thank you for making my life better. I can’t wait to make more memories with you. I love you. #HappyAnniversary.”

The sweet tribute also included a photo and video montage of the couple that featured footage of them getting engaged, clips of them walking the red carpet together and glimpses into their private world. The tune “My Girl” was also playing in the background.

“Happy anniversary Macha!” Rodriguez wrote in the post.

While fans are excitedly awaiting the big day, J.Lo and A-Rod aren’t in a rush to tie the knot.

“It’s so funny because when we first got engaged I was like, ‘Are we’re gonna get married in a couple months?!’ Like, your old thinking comes, like, right back, all that hopeless romantic [stuff]that made me get married three times…came, like, rushing back,” Lopez said during Oprah Winfrey‘s 2020 Vision Tour. “He’s like, ‘Whatever you want to do, like, we can talk about it. I said, ‘But if we’re going to be together for the rest of our lives, what is the rush? If that’s what we’re really going to do, if we’re really going to be partners, if we’re really going to try to build something together that we both never had or never felt like we had, which is a family with a husband and a wife and a mother and a father, and we embrace all our children. It’s something that we didn’t have.'”

Rodriguez also praised his fiancée during his guest appearance on The Tonight Show and talked about everything from her epic Super Bowl performance to their viral TikTok video.

Watch the video to see the interview.

(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal).