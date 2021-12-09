Alex Rodriguez sells his Miami home for $6.3 million, which he purchased before his split from Jennifer Lopez.

Alex Rodriguez has completed the sale of the Florida home he purchased just days before his split from former fiancée Jennifer Lopez.

On Monday, December 6, the 46-year-old former baseball player flipped the estate in Miami’s renowned Design District for (dollar)6.3 million.

On April 9, Rodriguez became the official owner of the Bay Point property, which he had purchased eight months prior.

On April 25, less than two weeks after he and Lopez, 52, announced their breakup in a joint statement, the pro athlete put it back on the market.

“We’ve realized we’re better as friends and look forward to staying that way,” the ex-couple said in an April 15 statement to the Today show.

“On our shared businesses and projects, we will continue to collaborate and support one another.”

We all want the best for each other and our children.

We can only thank everyone who has sent kind words and support out of respect for them.”

The pair denied reports that they had broken up a month ago, amid rumors that the ex-Yankee had a fling with Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy.

“Every single report is false.”

In a joint statement to TMZ, Lopez and Rodriguez said, “We’re working through some things.”

The singer of “Let’s Get Loud” and the ESPN broadcaster began dating in 2017 and became engaged two years later.

The couple had planned to marry in early 2020, but the coronavirus outbreak forced them to postpone their wedding twice.

The Hustlers actress has moved on with ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck since their split earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez is rumored to be dating Real Housewives of New York City alum Kelly Bensimon, who told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, December 7, that their relationship is strictly professional.

“We’re collaborating and it’s fantastic,” the real estate agent said.

“I never gave [Alex] real estate advice.”

We simply have a lot of investments and opportunities in which we’re both interested.”

Rodriguez is said to be planning to spend the holidays with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, after selling his Miami home.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Alex Rodriguez Sells Miami Home He Bought Before His Split With Jennifer Lopez for (dollar)6.3 Million