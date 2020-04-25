Alex Rodriguez Suggests “Drive-Through” Ceremony for Jennifer Lopez Wedding

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding is currently on “pause.”

The former baseball star and the superstar singer were set to tie the knot this year, but plans are currently on hold amid the Coronavirus pandemic. As Rodriguez explained to Jimmy Fallon on Thursday’s The Tonight Show, they’re going with the flow and putting safety first.

“We have to go with the flow now,” Rodriguez told Fallon. “Everything is fluid, everything’s on just a pause.”

Rodriguez explained they’re going to “see where the world takes us.”

“Obviously this is an unprecedented time,” the 44-year-old star continued. “And for us, we just want to make sure that we think safety first and make sure that all the little ones are in a good place.”

Rodriguez went on to share that his daughter, Ella Rodriguez, just celebrated her 12th birthday.

“What was great is we had a drive-through party,” Rodriguez shared. “And then some people said maybe we have a drive-through wedding. It will be cheaper!”

Earlier this month, Lopez opened up about how the pandemic impacted her and Rodriguez’s wedding date.

“Actually, it did affect it a little bit,” Lopez told Ellen DeGeneres via video chat. “So, we will see what happens now. Honestly, I really don’t know what’s going to happen now as far as dates or anything like that. We’re just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world. So, again, it’s something we’re just going to have to wait and see in a few months how this all pans out.”

When the talk show host recommended a “TikTok wedding,” Lopez replied, “It’s something to think about.”

Although she confirmed, “I can’t make any commitments right now.”