Alex Wach: 5 Facts About the ‘Summer House’ Newcomer

Alex Wach: 5 Facts About the Newcomer to ‘Summer House’

With several new cast members and crossover appearances by Southern Charm stars, the new season of Summer House is shaping up to be the most ambitious yet.

Lindsay Hubbard celebrated her single status with Austen Kroll, Carl Radke, and newcomer Alex Wach in the season 6 trailer.

Despite the fact that Alex’s scenes from the show are sparse in the sneak peek, he does kiss Lindsay at a party.

“I’m an unrestricted free agent.”

“All applications are welcome,” the publicist informs Kyle Cooke and Danielle Olivera.

“It’s impossible for me not to have butterflies and rainbows flying out of my vaginal opening.”

Alex was born in Hong Kong and moved to the United States with his family when he was a child, according to Bravo.

The fitness instructor, who has lived in New York since he was a child, is dedicated to “eating healthy, exercising, and looking good.”

Carl confirmed to Us Weekly ahead of the season’s premiere that he is now dating his longtime friend, as fans prepare to watch Alex form a connection with Lindsay on Summer House.

On January 11, the Loverboy vice president of sales exclusively told Us, “I’m happy to report, we’re dating and things are really good.”

“We are ecstatic.”

She’s been a huge supporter and part of my life [for years].”

After spending time with the rest of the Summer House crew, they decided to take their platonic relationship to the next level, according to Carl.

“The bond we’ve built over these summers and our lives — the last six, seven years — is unrivaled,” he said at the time.

“It’s just that there have been more feelings.”

We spend a lot of our time together.

I can’t tell you how many of our friends have said, ‘Oh, what about, you know, deep down, always wondering [about]me and Lindsay?’ And for some reason, I have shied away from that.

“Dating your best friend is really freaking scary,” I explained.

The part of season 6 that didn’t appeal to the Pennsylvania native the most was watching Lindsay have fun with Austen and Alex.

“Obviously, even going into the summer, I was acutely aware.”

He explained, “I knew Lindsay and Austen were close.”

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Who Is Alex Wach? 5 Things to Know About the ’Summer House’ Newcomer