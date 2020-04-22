Alexa PenaVega Has Virtual Spy Kids Reunion With Daryl Sabara and Finally Meets Meghan Trainor

It’s been almost two decades since Spy Kids debuted. Earlier this week, fans got the ultimate blast from the past by having Alexa PenaVega and Daryl Sabara virtually reunite on Instagram.

The hangout happened in the middle of Sabara’s Instagram Live with Meghan Trainor. According to BuzzFeed, the couple had just re-watched the classic flick, and Sabara was sharing fun facts about the film. For instance, the 27-year-old actor said the warts on Juni Cortez’s hands weren’t real and that he was just 7 years old when he made the first movie. Then, the Carmen Cortez character surprised viewers by popping up on the screen. In fact, the 31-year-old actress’ appearance marked the first time she and Trainor had ever met.

“This is crazy,” the 26-year-old singer said, later adding, “Hi! Nice to meet you. I’m your biggest fan. This is insane!”

The co-stars then took a trip down memory lane. For instance, PenaVega revealed she still had a prop from the film’s set, and Sabara said his in-laws actually framed his costume as gift. Both celebrities also recalled their characters’ full names: Carmen Elizabeth Juanita Echo Sky Bravo Cortez and Juni Rocket Racer Rebel Cortez.

At one point, PenaVega’s kids, Ocean and Kingston, made cute cameos. However, according to BuzzFeed, she said her kids still haven’t seen the movies.

Her husband, Carlos PenaVega, appeared in the video, as well.

“Please tell him I love Big Time Rush,” Trainor said

Spy Kids was released in 2001. Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams and Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over came out in 2002 and 2003, respectively. PenaVega and Sabara also appeared in the 2011 film Spy Kids 4-D: All the Time in the World, which starred Jessica Alba, Joel McHale, Rowan Blanchard and Mason Cook.

Watch the videos to see the reunion.