Alexa Swinton, star of ‘And Just Like That,’ discusses taking on the role of Charlotte’s Child Rock.

When Alexa Swinton agreed to play Charlotte York’s child, Rock, in the newSex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, she took on a major responsibility.

When SATC first aired, and even when her character was born in the 2008 film, the 12-year-old actress had yet to be born.

Alexa plays a preteen who finds their place in the world after changing their name from Rose to Rock and adopting theythem pronouns in And Just Like That, a portrayal of a child grappling with their own gender identity that Alexa takes very seriously.

“I’ve been so pleased with it.”

Alexa tells ET that “so many people have reached out just to thank me” for playing the part.

“You never see 12-year-old non-binary or gender queer people on TV, unsure of their gender identity.”

So I think for people who are going through that at a younger age — I wouldn’t say just 12, but anywhere from eight to sixteen years old — seeing a character who is similar to them or experiencing similar things might make it easier for them to deal with it and feel like it’s not a bad feeling.”

Despite the fact that Alexa does not identify as non-binary or trans and uses sheher pronouns, she knows people who are going through the same things as Rock.

“My friends — and I have a lot of friends who are going through this — are just happy to see someone on the screen who is just like them, who is going through the same things as them, who isn’t making them feel like it’s just a random thing that shouldn’t be happening,” she says.

Alexa understands the backlash that comes with playing a non-binary character, or a role like Rock, who is still figuring out their gender identity.

Alexa was determined that when Rock decided to shave their heads halfway through the season, she would do the same.

“I was so on board for it,” she explains, “especially because it would make it feel like it wasn’t just an entire facade.”

“It is.”

The best news summary is Infosurhoy.

‘And Just Like That’ Star Alexa Swinton Talks Taking on the Responsibility of Playing Charlotte’s Child Rock