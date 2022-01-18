Alexandra Breckenridge says she was in ‘excruciating pain’ while filming ‘Virgin River.’

Alexandra Breckenridge on ‘Virgin River’: She Was in ‘Excruciating Pain’ While Filming

Virgin River is one of Netflix’s most popular shows.

Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), a nurse and midwife who leaves her life in Los Angeles for a fresh start in Virgin River, doesn’t expect to fall in love with Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), a retired Marine who also owns the town’s bar.

While Virgin River is ostensibly a love story, Breckenridge claims she was in excruciating pain while filming one season of the show.

Despite the fact that Season 4 is now complete, Breckenridge says filming during Vancouver’s bitterly cold winter was no easy task.

She discussed some of the challenges she faced during the filming of Season 4 when discussing the season 5 filming delay.

“I’m hoping we can start in the summer,” she said on Instagram Live, according to Express.

“It would be nice to film in the summer rather than the winter in Vancouver.”

To be honest with you, I’m pretty much done filming in Vancouver during the winter; I’m not really interested in doing it again, because it’s really cold, and it’s not (good) when you’re standing outside in sandals and little outfits because it’s supposed to be the middle of summer.

Mel and Jack’s relationship blossomed in Season 3, but Breckenridge’s dental health was in shambles.

“I just wanted to point out that there are a few scenes on the show where I was in the most excruciating pain of my life, aside from childbirth,” she explained to Hello! “Apparently the tooth had cracked or chipped at some point, we don’t know when, but over time that crack widened, it wasn’t infected but the root was dying, the nerve was dying.”

I was having to take breaks and would occasionally be on my knees in my chair, breathing.

But I had to keep working because it was part of my job description.

So I’m at work, in excruciating pain, remembering the scene where I was eating sushi?

That’s exactly what I’m talking about.

