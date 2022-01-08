Alexandra Breckenridge, star of ‘Virgin River,’ says she’s finished filming in the winter.

Alexandra Breckenridge of ‘Virgin River’ says she’s finished filming the show in the winter.

Virgin River is set in a beautiful fictional Northern California town where friendship and community are valued.

Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) is at the center of the show.

The nurse and midwife quits her job in Los Angeles to start over in Virgin River.

Despite her best efforts to remain anonymous, she becomes the talk of the town after falling in love with Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), a retired Marine who also owns the town’s bar.

Virgin River was shot in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, which is known for its harsh winters.

In fact, Breckenridge has expressed her dissatisfaction with the show’s filming during the winter months.

Why Are So Many Characters from Robyn Carr’s Books Missing From ‘Virgin River’?

Virgin River’s fourth season began filming in July 2021.

Breckenridge declared the project completed in December 2021.

She shared her time card from the show with the song “The Final Countdown” blaring on top of it in an Instagram post.

“That’s a wrap!!!!!! Season 4 Virgin River complete for me… For those that don’t know, ‘WF’ stands for ‘work finished,'” Breckenridge joked about the quality of her video, saying, “Camera skills in the car need some improvement!” Breckenridge joked about the quality of her video, saying, “Camera skills in the car need some improvement!”

The entire series came to an end in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

There is no word yet on when it will be available on Netflix.

Jack May Not Be the Father of Charmaine’s Children in ‘Virgin River’

The fifth season of Virgin River was originally scheduled to begin filming in Vancouver in March 2022.

Breckenridge, on the other hand, has stated that there has been a delay.

“We were supposed to start season five in March,” she revealed on Instagram Live, according to Express.

“However, we’ve been pressed, so…”

“I’m not sure, man.”

Hopefully, filming for season 5 has only been pushed back a month or two, as the This Is Us star has expressed her exhaustion from filming in the frigid winter weather.

“I’m hoping we’ll be able to start in the summer,” she said.

“It would be nice to film in the summer rather than the winter in Vancouver.”

To be honest, I’m pretty much done filming in Vancouver during the winter; I’m not sure I’d want to do it again, because it’s so cold, and when you’re standing…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.