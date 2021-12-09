Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is Supposedly Considering a Career in Cable News

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is reportedly being considered for a position on cable news.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has served as the US Representative for New York’s 14th congressional district since 2019, may be moving on to something new.

Several major networks, including CNN and MSNBC, are said to be interested in interviewing the American politician and activist for a possible stint on cable news.

Puck’s Dylan Byers, who reported on Dec.

“If CNN really wanted to compete in primetime,” “an influential cable news insider” told him on March 3, “they should hire” Ocasio-Cortez to host the 9 p.m. timeslot.

Soon after, a second “influential broadcast news insider” told Byers that MSNBC should hire Ocasio-Cortez to host their 9 p.m. hour.

“It’s bubbling out there,” the source continued, referring to the interest of cable news networks in Ocasio-Cortez.

[…]

Take a few years to build a name for yourself, make a fortune, and then run for Senate or President.”

The possibility of Ocasio-Cortez entering the TV news landscape comes amid major changes at CNN and MSNBC. Variety reported in November that at 9 p.m., NBC Nightly News anchor Brian Williams announced his departure from MSNBC and NBC News after nearly three decades.

According to the same report, Maddow is in the midst of negotiating a new production deal, which could result in her primetime duties being significantly reduced.

Cuomo, meanwhile, was fired from CNN “effective immediately” after an investigation into claims that he was involved in defending his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Andrew Cuomo, accused of sexual misconduct.

The major shifts underway leave plenty of room for CNN and MSNBC to bring in a new voice for political commentary, though Byers cautioned that Ocasio-Cortez won’t be leaving the Hill anytime soon.

“I don’t think AOC will leave the Hill to host a cable news show,” says one source.

Byers wrote, “She’s 32 years old, still in the early stages of a meteoric political career, and a multiplatform talent who most likely doesn’t even have cable.”

“However, as I previously stated, the chitchat is illustrative.”

It emphasizes the fact that CNN and MSNBC are in desperate need of a Hail Mary in primetime, and that they’ll have to settle for something far less impressive: a…

