Alexia Echevarria says on ‘RHOM,’ that if Frankie died in the accident, her son Peter ‘didn’t want to live.’

Alexia Echevarria says on ‘RHOM,’ Frankie’s son Peter ‘didn’t want to live’ if she died after her accident.

Alexia Echevarria of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Miami revealed that her son Peter Rosello stated that he didn’t want to live if his brother Frankie died in a car accident in 2011.

When Frankie was 13 years old, he was involved in a head-on car accident.

On wet roads, the driver lost control and collided head-on with an SUV, injuring Frankie and breaking multiple bones.

Alexia said there were times when Frankie’s future was uncertain while he was in the hospital for three months.

Alexia finally spoke up about her family’s suffering after a long period of silence.

While she has experienced many difficult times, she reflected on the long-term effects of the accident on Peter, who was 20 at the time.

Alexia described the trauma that has engulfed the family, saying that only someone who has been through this level of pain can comprehend what she has gone through.

“The only person who can relate to me is a mother who has gone through something similar to what I’ve gone through,” she said.

Alexia went on to say that she prefers not to dwell on the past and instead tries to stay positive and strong for her children.

Peter, on the other hand, has had legal issues since Frankie’s accident.

Frankie was arrested for assaulting a homeless man a year after the accident (via DailyMail).

Peter was recently arrested for domestic battery.

While Alexia did not mention the arrest specifically, she did say that many people do not understand what both of her sons have gone through.

“You have no right to pass judgment on my other son, Peter,” she said.

“People don’t know about my other son, Peter, when he was going through his brother’s accident.

But he’d tell me, “Is my brother going to make it?” she asked, her eyes welling up with tears.

“I was like, ‘Mom, if my brother doesn’t make it like I’m killing myself,'” says the narrator.

People have no idea what I’ve been through.’

And, you know, I still get comments after all these years.

Clearly, I don’t even bother to read them.

Because they don’t know my life, I’ve never been the type of person who is concerned with what others think.”

Frankie, according to Alexia, is a true gem.

However, Peter’s accident left him with severe psychological scars.

He sometimes wonders what would have happened if Frankie had never had his…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.