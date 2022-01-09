Alexia Echevarria’s Husband Speaks Out About Controversial Scene Featuring Peter and Frankie on ‘RHOM’

Alexia Echevarria’s Husband Speaks Out About Controversial Scene With Peter and Frankie on ‘RHOM’

Alexia Echevarria is one of the original Real Housewives of Miami stars who returned for the Peacock reboot.

The reality TV star hasn’t shied away from exposing her personal issues in front of the camera.

A scene between Echevarria, her fiancé Todd Nepola, and her son Peter Rosello was featured in Episode 5 of Season 4.

Fans chastised Nepola for his handling of the situation after the scene, which dealt with a highly sensitive subject.

Nepola is now breaking his silence and providing context to the scene’s actual dynamics.

The drama surrounding Echevarria’s family, on the other hand, has given fans a lot to chew on, and the episode titled “Family Therapy” was particularly explosive.

Echevarria was engaged to be married to Nepola at the time of filming.

When the couple was planning their wedding, Echevarria knew she wanted both of her sons to walk her down the aisle.

The issue is that her oldest son Peter and her fiancé do not have a strong bond.

Peter and Nepola’s feud stems from an incident in which Peter was supposed to be looking after his brother Frankie, who required assistance.

Things got out of hand, and Frankie was severely injured in an accident.

During the recent episode of RHOM, Nepola called Peter’s behavior out, and they all relived it.

During the heated exchange, Nepola accuses Echevarria of enabling Peter’s behavior and failing to hold him accountable.

Echevarria explained that the family has had a lot of difficult times and hasn’t had enough time to heal.

Nepola is adamant that the family go to therapy to work things out and process their situation.

Many fans complained that Nepola was harsh on the family and spoke in front of Frankie as if he didn’t exist.

Nepola responded to a post made by the account Queens of Bravo on Instagram after the RHOM episode was made available on Peacock.

“Everyone’s point of view is valid in this situation.

It was a terrible predicament.

He wrote, “I just want everyone to know Frankie was not present during this argument.”

“They had him brought in…”

