Alexia Echevarria’s Makeup on the Real Housewives of Miami: Everything You Need to Know

Alexia Echevarria’s Real Housewives of Miami Makeup: Everything You Need to Know

Alexia Echevarria defies expectations on Real Housewives of Miami by putting her own spin on glam with some of our favorite cosmetics.

You are missing out if you aren’t watching Peacock’s reboot of The Real Housewives of Miami.

Alexia Echevarria is a big part of why each episode is so good.

She goes through more in a single episode than some reality stars do in multiple seasons.

The moment belongs to Alexia.

Alexia is so entertaining because she just lets the Housewife drama roll right off her shoulder, immediately responding to the shade thrown her way with ease and confidence, never sweating the small stuff, and she’s incredibly compelling to watch because she’s so candid about her family’s struggles.

There’s also the glitz and glam factor to consider.

Alexia has an enviable lifestyle, complete with a stunning home, car, and wardrobe.

That’s why seeing the fan favorite do her own makeup in a recent episode was both surprising and refreshing.

If you’re curious about Alexia’s beauty routine, we paused the video, took screenshots, and zoomed in to see which products she uses.

Alexia used two hair clips to keep her hair out of her face as she applied concealer and blended it in with an orange sponge.

On the counter, we also noticed the Laneige Lip sleeping mask.

Because of its distinctive orange color, we’re pretty sure Alexia was using the Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge Makeup Blender.

Instead of spending (dollar)20(plus) on makeup sponges, this set of two will set you back (dollar)8.

With over 13,800 5-star Amazon reviews, this makeup application sponge has a devoted following.

It has over 5,100 5-star Ulta reviews, and when you shop at Ulta, you can even get a buy one, get one 50% off deal.

Apply foundation, concealer, and moisturizer with this brush.

For a dewy finish, dampen the sponge, or use a dry sponge for a matte finish….

